Bongani Zungu says he remains confused about his snub from Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki’s squad for the postponed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe in March.

Zungu alleged Ntseki’s reasoning that the midfielder's club‚ Amiens SC‚ were fighting relegation in France’s Ligue 1 did not make sense‚ and said it was “not true” he was injured at the time.

“The reasons the coach gave for not calling me‚ to be honest they just are not true‚” Zungu said in an interview on Robert Marawa’s internet-based MarawaTV.

“The last two‚ three months I was never injured. I was on top of my game. I was fit.”

Zungu – Bafana’s best player at the 2019 Nations Cup finals in Egypt and in form this year for Amiens – said he was shocked when he found out he had been omitted from Ntseki’s squad announced on March 12.

He sarcastically Tweeted later that day‚ “Wow”‚ with a laughing emoji.

“When the coach made the call-up I was on the flight to South Africa. I landed‚ I was with my two brothers‚ and my brother said to me‚ ‘You’re not in the squad’‚” Zungu said.

“I was shocked. Shocked‚ not because I have to be in the squad‚ but because of my performances.

“If you check my stats‚ how I was performing against Lyon‚ PSG‚ Marseille‚ I was on top of my game.

“And the reason for my disappointments and how I reacted on social media was because‚ yeah‚ I deserved to be there.

“I work hard for my team and I love to play for Bafana Bafana‚ and of course I’m going to be disappointed with that.

“ … And‚ yeah‚ the coach has his reasons‚ which until today I don’t understand.

“He says it’s because of my injuries‚ because my team are fighting relegation. And you’ve got players in the squad from teams in the PSL who are fighting relegation.

“So I was just confused – I am confused.”