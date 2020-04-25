At the beginning of last season the 29 year-old made the move down to KZN Inland with the mission of reigniting his career and the move proved a catalyst as he produced strong performances.

His eye-catching performances for the Inland Blues helped him graduate to the Dolphins’ 4-Day Domestic Series side.

“I felt that when I went out to bat for the Dolphins‚ I would bat within myself and I know that is not my game. It was probably a case of putting too much pressure on myself because I wanted to perform well‚ but I know that I play better when I am more relaxed‚ but not reckless‚” he said.

“When I was playing for Inland‚ Ahmed Amla reminded me of how I played at the start of my career and I went on and scored a hundred the next game‚ so I just need to find the balance.”

Mosehle’s performances behind the stumps helped the Dolphins’ 4-day side at the beginning of the year and it’s an area of his game he wants continue working on next season.

“For a keeper I think that you do the hard yards early in your career and learn your game early so that when mistakes happen you know where they stem from. I have a good understanding of my keeping but I continually try to improve‚” he said.

Since arriving in Durban‚ Mosehle has seen how the franchise go about their business and it is different to anything he has experienced‚ but he says enjoys the unique approach.

“The approach to training and preparation is slightly different here but there is still a massive focus on hard work. The care factor is high in the group and ‘Immy’ [Dolphins coach Imraan Khan] has instilled a fight in the team that might have been missing previously.

“We have a great bunch of guys and I am happy here because I have always had a soft spot for Durban.”