He may have stood on top of the rugby world but Jake White’s methods haven’t been universally popular.

Some players have remonstrated against the Rugby World Cup-winning coach’s ‘harden-up’ approach‚ while his battle plans have left some fans cold for what they perceive a lack of guile and nuance.

White‚ back in the country to take charge of the Bulls following stints in France‚ Australia and Japan‚ has a simple retort – look at the results.

The coach is mildly piqued by the suggestion teams under his aegis are risk averse and have an over-reliance on their forwards.

“I find it interesting that people would hold that view. The fact of the matter is in 2007 we had the best player in the world and he was a wing‚” White reminded of Bryan Habana’s dash to becoming world player of the year.

White is a self-confessed traditionalist who holds on to the game’s time honoured values and customs. His view of the game is seen through the prism of what has made South African rugby so enduringly competitive.

It is also a template that has helped establish the Bulls among South African rugby’s blue bloods but White feels his methods can be imposed anywhere. “There are certain fundamental things in rugby that have to be adhered to. Doc [Danie] Craven spoke about the importance of your forward pack and he was a scrumhalf.

“Look at the way the Springboks played in the last World Cup. They used their forwards and there was very little their opposition could do about it. You have to apply the game’s principles properly if you want to be successful‚” White stressed.