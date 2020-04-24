AB’s hopes of playing at T20 World Cup still alive

SA batsman AB de Villiers’s hopes of playing at the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup scheduled for October in Australia are still alive.

This is because cricket chiefs said planning for this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia was still going ahead as scheduled after they discussed the huge disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

De Villiers had said that if the tournament was postponed to next year it could end his hopes of returning to the national side.

De Villiers, regarded as one of the best limited overs batsmen in the world, hopes to make a comeback for SA at the global event, having retired from all forms of international cricket in May 2018.

“If the tournament is postponed to next year, a whole lot of things will change,” De Villiers, 36, said.

“At the moment I feel available but, at the same time, I don’t know how my body will feel then and if I will be fit. If I am 100% as good as I want to be, then I will be available.”

An urgent conference call this week brought together the CEOs of the International Cricket Council’s 12 full-member nations and three associate representatives. Global cricket is at a standstill as a result of Covid-19, with stark warnings issued over the damaging economic fallout.

The meeting received updates on contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the T20 World Cup, due to start in October, and next year’s women’s Cricket World Cup.

Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said his organisation was working closely with the ICC, the Australian government and local organisers to gain a comprehensive understanding of what it would take to host the T20 World Cup as planned.

“We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will take the right decisions at the right time so we can host a wonderful celebration of the sport and keep everyone involved safe and well,” he said.

ICC medical committee chair Peter Harcourt said the next step for cricket chiefs was to create a road map for the resumption of the international game.

“This will consider everything from player preparation to government restrictions and advisories and bio-bubbles,” he said.

“The scale and complexity of getting cricket started again cannot be underestimated, particularly with respect to a global event. The more teams, venues and cities involved in an event, the greater the risk which has to be assessed and managed.”

The outbreak of the virus has also placed a huge question mark over whether next year’s inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord’s can take place as scheduled should teams be unable to play all their qualifying matches.

The ICC said this week that discussions about the Championship’s future would be held at a later date “when there is a greater understanding of the impact of the cricket that has been lost”.

Meanwhile, Australia batsman Peter Handscomb said he was hopeful the Twenty20 World Cup would proceed as planned later this year, citing signs other Australian sports were preparing to end pandemic-related suspensions.

All sports, including cricket, are on hold in Australia and strict travel restrictions have cast doubt on whether the 16-nation tournament will go ahead in October and November.

But Australia’s success in containing the virus has seen the National Rugby League and Australian rules competitions working on plans to resume matches.

“Looking at what other sports are trying to do at the moment, it’s great to see the football codes in Australia are looking to get back soon, at least to training,” Handscomb said.

“They’re going to try to start their seasons end of May, June-July. That could set a real good precedent for sport in Australia coming into our summer.”

Handscomb conceded the international nature of the T20 tournament made it a more complicated proposition than domestic sporting contests, but said the signs were positive.

Australia’s T20 captain Aaron Finch also said he believed the showpiece event would go ahead, even if it was delayed and played behind closed doors.

“I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be,” Finch told Melbourne’s SEN Radio on Wednesday.

“But as long as we can get live sport up and running. Whether that’s with crowds or not, I don’t think that makes any difference to the players.” — AFP