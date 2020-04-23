South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan does not expect president Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the shutdown of sport when he addresses the nation on Thursday night.

SA has been in lockdown since March and after government announced this week that Ramaphosa would address the nation on Thursday‚ there has been speculation that the restrictions could be eased in the coming weeks.

No sport has been played in SA since March in response to the coronavirus outbreak and while some countries are exploring the possibility of returning to the playing fields‚ Jordaan told TimesLIVE that he expects the shutdown to continue in this part of the world.

“We will listen to the president tonight (on Thursday) but I do not expect him to say we can play football‚” he said on Thursday.