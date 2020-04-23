PRO14 bosses undaunted by Covid-19

Resilient Guinness PRO14 rugby bosses are determined not to let the coronavirus pandemic rob them of their showpiece grand final.

It was thought the season was done and dusted after PRO14 chiefs cancelled the final, which should have been played in June in the neutral Welsh city of Cardiff.

They also announced the indefinite suspension of their season, which made the prospect any further action this season appear remote.

However, there is now talk that Dublin could host a unique summer final which is sure to pack the Aviva Stadium to the rafters.

Leinster and Edinburgh, leaders of their respective conferences in the competition’s convoluted qualification system, could be awarded automatic places in a final under one of several proposals being discussed.

Leinster’s unbeaten campaign and superior record to their Scottish rivals makes it seem likely they will be given the right to host the final.

Insiders say PRO14 chiefs are keen to avoid the season being declared null and void and are working on a number of outcomes.

However, with all competitions suspended, and little prospect of an immediate return to action, a proposed final is unlikely to take place soon.

There are still eight rounds to be completed and with a lockdown in place any imminent resumption appears to be remote.

Complicating any attempts at a truncated finish to the tournament will be the issue of European qualification.

For top teams the difference between Champions Cup and Challenge Cup is hugely significant, especially for clubs emerging from this period of financial hardship.

In Europe the Six Nations Championship remains unfinished, all domestic club leagues in Scotland have been declared null and void, and leagues in England have been brought to a premature end with the exception of the Premiership.

World Rugby is working on how best to adapt the schedule when rugby is allowed to resume.

There is a growing sense that all international tours, including Scotland’s Tests in SA and New Zealand in July, will have to be cancelled.

Should the international tours be canned, clubs could resume training in July if government policy allows this.

That could result in the playing the rest of the existing PRO14 season in August and September.

It’s accepted that players will need at least four weeks of training before they can return to competitive action.

However, that could affect the next season and a logjam of fixtures would not be ideal for teams.

As things stand, the Isuzu Southern Kings’ best chance of seeing any action this season will be if they get an invitation to take part in a mooted SA derby league.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said the national rugby body was in discussions with stakeholders about a number of competition models that could be implemented.

“SA Rugby is evaluating all our competition structures with a view to restructuring it in the interim so that we are able to afford game time to all our franchise and provincial teams,” Roux said.