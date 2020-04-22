Warriors take on 30-minute running challenge
Having spent more than a month away from competitive cricket, the Warriors players will participate in a running challenge and reignite their competitive spirit over the next three days.
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the Warriors players and coaching staff were invited to take on a 30-minute challenge in which the players and coaching staff were split into two teams.
They would then cover as much distance as possible in a half-an-hour run using the space available to them at their homes.
Each challenger will be required to record their achievements via a tracking app of their choice before sending it to strength and fitness coach Drikus Saaiman.
He will tally and the team covering the most distance will win.
They all have 72 hours to do one 30-minute run.
Saaiman said the idea was first mentioned to him by head coach Robin Peterson, who agreed with the concept in a bid to add a different dimension to their training.
“They are competitive cricketers, so you have to keep that stimulus of competition going, which I agreed would be a good way of changing things up,” Saaiman said. “Everybody in the amount of space they have.
“Some guys have only their backyards while others have their driveway and doing it is a challenge in itself.
“So this is a great way to give each other a go while keeping themselves active.”
Saaiman said that with everybody being under lockdown and also having minimal space to work with, it would almost level the playing field because this meant players might need to rethink how they would approach the assignment to cover the most distance for their respective teams.
“I think everybody has been challenged by this lockdown, so I would imagine that giving them a different stimulus would be a bit of a release.”
Saaiman, who will be part of Team One, would not be drawn into choosing sides when asked which team he thought would come out winners.
“I honestly do not know because I don’t know what space the guys are operating in.
“Sometimes a guy could have only 10m to work in and how far can you go in that amount of space? So it’s really difficult to gauge,” he said.
Saaiman said the results would be posted via the Warriors’ social media channels to show what the players were able to do in their limited space and possibly encourage others to see what they could do in 30 minutes.
Team One: Matthew Breetzke, Gihahn Cloete, Jade de Klerk, Aya Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Marais, Eddie Moore, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Robin Peterson, Drikus Saaiman.
Team Two: Lesiba Ngoepe, Tsepo Ntuli, Sine Qeshile, Rudi Second, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Stefan Tait, Yaseen Vallie, Basheer Walters, Anrich Nortje, Marelize Opperman.