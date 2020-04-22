Warriors take on 30-minute running challenge

Having spent more than a month away from competitive cricket, the Warriors players will participate in a running challenge and reignite their competitive spirit over the next three days.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the Warriors players and coaching staff were invited to take on a 30-minute challenge in which the players and coaching staff were split into two teams.

They would then cover as much distance as possible in a half-an-hour run using the space available to them at their homes.

Each challenger will be required to record their achievements via a tracking app of their choice before sending it to strength and fitness coach Drikus Saaiman.

He will tally and the team covering the most distance will win.

They all have 72 hours to do one 30-minute run.

Saaiman said the idea was first mentioned to him by head coach Robin Peterson, who agreed with the concept in a bid to add a different dimension to their training.

“They are competitive cricketers, so you have to keep that stimulus of competition going, which I agreed would be a good way of changing things up,” Saaiman said. “Everybody in the amount of space they have.