Striker Jeremy Brockie says he has unfinished business at Mamelodi Sundowns.

But the New Zealand striker admits that a return to Chloorkop is completely out of his hands.

Brockie is on loan at Maritzburg United and while he hopes to get another opportunity to play for coach Pitso Mosimane's swashbuckling Brazilians‚ his dream hinges on the club exercising their option to extend his contract when it comes to an end next month.

“At the moment it’s not in my hands.

"Sundowns have an option and it is up to them whether they extend or decline at the end of May‚” the 32-year-old New Zealander told TimesLIVE.

“This is my last year but there are still two one-year options.

"(Sundowns) have the option to extend at the end of May.

"If they extend I will go back there and get my second chance‚ but it’s a wait and see situation at the moment.

"They have a good bunch of boys in the change room‚ I won league titles there but the small part is my contribution and I still want to do that.”

Brockie joined Sundowns from SuperSport United in 2018 amid much fanfare but struggled to replicate his form in front of goals at Chloorkop.

The Brazilians sent him out on loan to United in September last year.

Brockie said the uncertainty about his future has left him in a lurch but he is hoping for the best.

“I am sort of in a little bit of a lurch at the moment and I am waiting for what type of answer they are going to give me‚" he said.

"I want to go back there and give it a second chance because the picture I painted in my head before I arrived at Sundowns was a lot different to how it’s gone so far.

"So‚ if I do get a second chance hopefully it will be different.

“Yeah absolutely‚ I feel like I have unfinished business at Sundowns.

"Before I left SuperSport United to go to Sundowns‚ I felt that I would fit in easily and carry on scoring goals like I did since I arrived in South Africa.

"It has been disappointing and frustrating so far but I am determined not to finish my Sundowns career with what the records are saying so far.”

Asked why he struggled at Sundowns with one goal in the league and another in the Caf Champions League‚ Brockie said it’s difficult to figure out.

“It’s very difficult to nail one thing down and say it is because of this or it is because of that‚"he said.

"What I can really say about it is that it was a frustrating period but it happens to all types of players and in different sports.

"Sometimes when it doesn’t seem to happen‚ the longer it goes on‚ the harder it is to turn the situation around.”

The New Zealander said he has enjoyed his run at Maritzburg even though he has only scored one goal for the Pietermaritzburg club so far this season.

“My move to Maritzburg has been enjoyable‚ it’s not the hustle and bustle like Johannesburg.

"Where I am staying at the moment is a lot quieter but it has been a nice change of scenery.

"We have a nice bunch of boys in the changing room and we have been having a good season as well.

"The fans know how to put on a show on a Friday night‚ so it’s been enjoyable.

"My family and I have really enjoyed living here and now we wait to see what happens next.”