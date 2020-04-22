SA Rugby cans major youth tournaments

Covid-19 has forced SA Rugby to cancel all major youth tournaments planned for 2020, SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said.

Apart from the cancellation of a number of events, contingency planning has been put in place for other events after extensive consultation between members of the SA rugby hierarchy.

“These are unprecedented times, not only for rugby in South Africa, but across all spheres of life all over the globe,” Roux said.

“Unfortunately, we had to make some very tough calls in terms of our local competitions, but we have the buy-in and support from the local franchises and unions [South African Rugby Employers’ Organisation], MyPlayers and our broadcaster, SuperSport, in this regard.

“The decision to cancel certain competitions and tournaments is in line with what has been happening across various sporting codes all over the world — we are not shielded from this in South Africa.

“In terms of other teams’ participation in certain competitions, and the hosting of other tournaments, we are currently on a return-to-train-and-play readiness plan, but this is dependent on government advice and decisions as the pandemic evolves.”

The following tournaments and competitions have been cancelled for 2020:

All SA Rugby Youth Weeks

SA Rugby Provincial U13 and U17 Sevens

SA Schools U18 Competition

SA Rugby Provincial U19 Week

SA Rugby Provincial U20 Competition

SA Rugby Provincial Sevens Competition

All club and community rugby is still postponed until further notice and SA Rugby reiterated its plea to all clubs, teams, players and coaches to adhere to the lockdown.