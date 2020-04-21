Life in the fast lane: four of our best racetrack-related motoring features

The love of fast cars can be indulged fully only in the ideal conditions with safety nets offered by racetracks. The world has many of these facilities, and many are revered for their technical design, intensity or historic relevance.

As motoring journalists we track test new vehicles but mostly those of the sporting kind. SA has a fair number of these, some active like the legendary Kyalami and Zwartkops in Gauteng and even small regional ones like Dezzi and Roy Hesketh in KwaZulu-Natal.

Some circuits exist momentarily to satisfy the needs of an event. Below are four moments when our motoring scribes encountered a racetrack behind the wheels of different cars.