Lego Technic lets you build your very own Ducati Panigale V4 R

Lego has teamed up with the Italian motorcycle manufacturer to produce a first ever plastic-brick model of the legendary Panigale V4 R in Ducati's signature red livery.

The 165kW Ducati, which has the distinction of being the most powerful street-legal production bike ever produced by the brand, is now available as a scale model for enthusiasts to build at home. Details in the new kit have been carefully rendered, right down to the gearbox for exploring different speeds and techniques, which is a first for a Lego Technic model motorcycle.

When completed, the model Ducati Panigale V4 R is 32 cm long, 16 cm high and 8 cm wide. Comprising a total of 646 parts, the kit will be available this summer at a price of $70 (roughly R1,328).

Known for its well-established classic-car kits, Lego is increasingly producing models of motorcycles. The new Ducati comes less than a year after the brand's Creator Expert collection Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.