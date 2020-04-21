Chippa goalie Mazibuko waiting for his time to shine

PREMIUM

It took Chippa United goalkeeper Mlungisi Mazibuko six years to break back into top-flight football after parting ways with Maritzburg United.



It has been an emotional rollercoaster ride filled with disappointments for the 27-year-old Pietermaritzburg goalkeeper since leaving the Team of Choice in 2013, where his football career started...

