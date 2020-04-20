PE's Kyle Buckingham back in the competitive saddle

Port Elizabeth triathlete Kyle Buckingham took a different approach to cycle racing when he competed in his first Ironman Virtual Club event, claiming second place in the Pro Challenge on Sunday evening.



Racing against three other pro international triathletes via a livestream in what is called VR3, the Jendamark-sponsored athlete said he had a lot of fun in the “race within a race”. ..

