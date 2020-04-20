Mokwena unfazed by Chippa’s rotating coaches

“The most important thing is what you decide to do.

“I am a young coach and I know that there are a lot of years ahead of me in coaching, so I don’t always take the easy route out.”

The 35-year-old said the easy route was for coaches to use experienced players and forget about structures, policies, methodology, training programmes and such, in terms of implementing a game module for clubs.

“The easiest thing is to play football that gives you results and use players that are able to give you results.

“What you can do is start a methodology or a way of understanding, and hopefully when you get into a club, that way of understanding football becomes a way of living football.”

He said he believed that when looking at modern coaching trends, it was important that coaches brought in an ideology or game module.

“Of course you can always look to protect your job but the reality is the industry is so cut-throat that you are going to lose your job anyway.

“The average term for a coach now is 18 months.

“Sometimes you lose your job without having implemented an identity or you lose your job having implemented an identity.

“I would rather leave my job having implemented a certain philosophy, a certain way of thinking and a certain way of leaving football.”