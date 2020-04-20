Don’t rush return to rugby, Kings flyhalf warns

Though he understands the desperation to resume rugby as soon as possible, the welfare of players must come first, Isuzu Southern Kings flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis warns.



The man dubbed the “Greek god” by fans, said if the Covid-19 lockdown was extended to two months, it would take some time for players regain match fitness...

