Sport

Vanessa Bryant pays touching tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary

By AFP - 19 April 2020
In this file photo taken on March 05, 2018 US actor and basketball player Kobe Bryant (R) holds an oscar beside his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant during the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.
In this file photo taken on March 05, 2018 US actor and basketball player Kobe Bryant (R) holds an oscar beside his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant during the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.
Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 19th anniversary of her wedding to her late husband Kobe Bryant on Saturday with a touching Instagram post.

"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you," she wrote, posting a picture of the couple.

Five-time NBA champion Bryant and the couple's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on January 26.

Gianna, along with her basketball teammates Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who also died in the crash, were honored at Friday's WNBA draft as honorary selections.

Vanessa Bryant recorded an emotional message for the draft broadcast, saying being drafted into the women's league "would have been a dream come true" for Gianna.

After the conclusion of the draft on Friday night, the WNBA announced the creation of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award, given to "an individual or group who has made significant contributions to the visibility, perception and advancement of women's and girls' basketball at all levels."

View this post on Instagram

My LOVE ❤️My HEART

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Latest Videos

One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers
Minister Fikile Mbalula releases Easter weekend traffic statistics

Most Read

X