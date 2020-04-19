Kaizer Motaung has recalled Chris “Rollaway” Ndlovu as a very dedicated player‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ chairman saying he could not recall the midfielder ever missing a training session.

Ndlovu died last Saturday (April 11) aged 74.

In a moving tribute penned to Chiefs’ official website‚ Motaung wrote of the 1970s Amakhosi midfielder: “I am saddened by the passing of Chris ‘Rollaway’ Ndlovu. I am proud‚ though‚ to have been associated with him. We will miss him greatly.

“He was a gentleman and didn’t talk much – he was a quiet man – he had an undeniable gift of leadership.

“I wish to express solidarity with his grieving family and the mourning communities at large. It is a painful moment‚ I know.”

Motaung said Ndlovu became a stalwart in Chiefs’ midfield after he was poached from Pimville United Brothers.

“As I recall‚ Chris first joined Kaizer Chiefs in 1975 and left after four seasons‚” Motaung wrote.

“When his club Pimville United Brothers (Pubs) ran into financial troubles‚ most of their stars joined Orlando Pirates.

“We targeted two of their players‚ Tokyo Lesolang as well as Ndlovu‚ who was their main kingpin in the middle and Pubs’ engine. Chris was the anchor between the defence and attack‚ controlling the ship.

“Rollaway‚ as he was nicknamed‚ did a tremendous job for us over the years. He was a very dedicated player and I can’t remember him ever missing a training session.

“And‚ although having a quiet personality‚ Chris was sociable‚ always interested in discussing a variety of topics and laughing whole-heartedly at a good joke. But when he spoke‚ people paid attention‚ as he always provided valuable insight.

“It’s a huge loss that someone like Chris has left us. But it is something we have no control over. The Lord dictates these matters.

“ … On behalf of the Kaizer Chiefs Family‚ I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. May the glory of the Lord give you strength to travel through this valley of darkness.

“May Chris rest in peace!”

Ndlovu’s funeral was held in Soweto on Friday. Due to government restrictions of the national lockdown in response to the Covid-19 breakout in South Africa‚ only family members and some friends were allowed to attend.