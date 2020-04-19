Sport

Hope fades for June start to SA Derby League

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 19 April 2020

Hopes that a high-octane SA Derby League would be able to kick off in June appear to be dead in the water because of the lingering threat posed by Covid-19.

SA Rugby may now have to wait until September to get the innovative new league off the ground provided the national lockdown is lifted and social distancing rules are relaxed...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers
Minister Fikile Mbalula releases Easter weekend traffic statistics

Most Read

X