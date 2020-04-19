Hope fades for June start to SA Derby League

Hopes that a high-octane SA Derby League would be able to kick off in June appear to be dead in the water because of the lingering threat posed by Covid-19.



SA Rugby may now have to wait until September to get the innovative new league off the ground provided the national lockdown is lifted and social distancing rules are relaxed...

