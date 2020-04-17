World Rugby announces R1.9bn virus relief effort

World Rugby has announced details of a coronavirus relief strategy aimed at helping rugby through the pandemic underpinned by a fund worth about $100m (R1.89bn).

A statement from the global governing body on Thursday said the strategy reflected its commitment to leading the sport through its “greatest challenge”.

The relief fund will be available for unions requiring immediate emergency funding. It is designed to help the maximum number of unions for the maximum amount of time while there is no rugby.

For Six Nations and Sanzaar (SA, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby) unions, the financial package will potentially involve a combination of advances and loans.

World Rugby said it was also committed to supporting emerging nations and regional associations.

Rugby chiefs are considering a variety of plans for how rugby can resume, including likely short-term reshaping of the international rugby calendar.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: “Global sport is facing a crisis never seen before and at this most challenging time we are taking unprecedented action as a sport united to support global rugby, its unions, competitions and players through the enormous challenge presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The measures announced today will provide support and short-term relief in the form of a relief fund, while we are committed to exploring calendar options that reflect and address a dynamic, complex and uncertain environment.”

World Rugby’s fund will be welcomed as unions around the world have been taking financial measures to adapt to the impact the virus is having on the sport.

New Zealand, where the sport is king, became the latest to do so on Thursday.

The All Blacks accepted a 50% pay freeze as New Zealand’s players’ association said it was preparing for the nightmare scenario of no more professional rugby this year.

New Zealand Rugby and the players’ association agreed to put on hold NZ$25m (R281m) or 50% of the year’s remaining forecast player spend.

The cutbacks will apply to Super Rugby players, including All Blacks, the women’s Black Ferns and the sevens programmes.

MyPlayers, which looks after the interests of professional players in SA rugby, has made presentations to all its members

MyPlayers CEO Eugene Henning briefed the players on the state of affairs.

Players have been informed of other countries’ steps, where they have already started cutting players’ salaries due to Covid-19.

Wales (25%), Ireland (10%-50%), England (25%), New Zealand (about 40%) and Australia (about 80% before negotiations) have already begun cutting players’ compensation to mitigate financial impact.

“We still need to quantify the impact and it will be based on the worst scenario for SA Rugby,” Henning told the players.

“The next step is to decide how much to cut in salaries. It will then be submitted to players’ representatives for approval.”

According to Henning, the industry intends to use tax tables to determine the reductions, so players who earn more will cut their salaries more, while those who earn the least can even avoid tax cuts.

The next step is to decide how much to cut in salaries.

It will then be submitted to players’ representatives for approval. MyPlayers is negotiating with the employers’ organisation Sareo, the trade union for administrative and coaching staff Sports Employees Unite (SEU) and SA Rugby. — AFP