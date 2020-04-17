Sport

WATCH | How retired Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo keeps fit during lockdown

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 17 April 2020
Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo.
Image: Orlando Pirates FC/Twitter

Retired Orlando pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo is showing fans that being on lockdown is no reason for him to stop working out.

A recurring ankle injury forced Khuzwayo into early retirement in July last year after a medical report by specialists revealed he would no longer be able to play at an elite level, Orlando Pirates announced at the time.

“I choose a healthy lifestyle upon this lockdown,” he captioned one of two videos of him sweating it out from his home this week.

The videos sparked a glimmer of hope, with one fan asking if he would be back on the field any time soon, to which the former shot-stopper responded, “I wish it was that simple.”

Brilliant's fans are joining him in keeping active during the lockdown.

