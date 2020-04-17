Ex-Warriors spinner Harmer enjoys playing environment at Essex

Former Warriors spin maestro Simon Harmer believes the last few seasons playing for English county side Essex in all three formats have helped him to rekindle his love for cricket.



Speaking in an interview with Daron Mann on MannMade Radio, Harmer said being able to play the game regularly and being able to express himself was a major reason behind the enjoyment of his time at Essex. ..

