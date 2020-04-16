Sekotlong looking for long run at Chippa

PREMIUM

Experienced former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Thokozani Sekotlong hopes to have some stability in his career now that he has joined Chippa United.



The 28-year-old striker has played for a number of teams in the Absa Premiership, including Black Leopards, Martizburg United, and Free State Stars, as well as Glad African Championship side Cape Town All Stars...

