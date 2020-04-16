Ofori staying put for now - Kadodia

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia is bemused at the media speculation of a potential move by goalkeeper Richard Ofori to Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates in July, as the Ghana international signed an option to extend his contract at the KwaZulu-Natal club in January.

Kadodia did, however, stress that Maritzburg will be open to an offer from a rival club to buy Ofori in the next off-season, should the price be right.

Press reports had been that Sundowns had the inside lane to sign Ofori when his contract ended in June. However, Kadodia has clarified that an option to renew the keeper’s contract to June 2021 was exercised between the KZN team and the player in January.

Kadodia was annoyed at the speculation that has surrounded Ofori’s future at United.

"We didn’t have to make it a media story that Ofori extended the option. The club did that in January, and we didn’t need to make it an issue - and now the media want to make it a story, but this Ofori situation was never a story,” he told TimesLIVE.