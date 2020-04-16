Locked, loaded ... and in limbo
Though uncertainty surrounds the hosting of his first show because of the Covid-19 outbreak, Port Elizabeth bodybuilder Justin Rossouw has urged competitors to continue working towards their goals.
Rossouw said there was a strong possibility that the inaugural The Cuts Classic 2020 in July will need to be rescheduled because of the pandemic...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.