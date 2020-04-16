Lockdown a big wake-up call for rugby, Kings assistant coach says

PREMIUM

Being forced away from the training field because of the Covid-19 lockdown has been a huge wake-up call for everyone involved in rugby, Isuzu Southern Kings assistant coach Vuyo Zangqa said.



After the Guinness PRO14 was postponed indefinitely, the Kings players have been training in isolation in the hope of seeing some action later this year...

