Play remaining PSL games after lockdown to ensure fairness — Mbunjana

Highlands Park player Mlungisi Mbunjana says there is only one way to finish the Absa Premiership fairly and that is to play the remaining matches after the Covid-19 pandemic has ended.

It is still unclear whether teams will be able to finish the season by playing their remaining league matches when the lockdown has been lifted.

Though many pundits have suggested that teams should be given one point per fixture for all their remaining games, the Lions of the North midfielder believes otherwise.

“I think there is only one way to make sure that we conclude the league fairly and that is if we all play our remaining matches and we all close the league on 30 matches played,” the 29-year-old told TruFM.

Mbunjana, who hails from KwaBhaca in the Eastern Cape, said his team had requested all the players to remain in Johannesburg.

The players had also been given individual training tasks to keep fit during the lockdown.

Despite this, the former Cape Town All Stars player said match fitness would still be a problem if and when the league resumed.

“Physically we might be fit but match fitness is what all the teams will be lacking because it would have been over a month of not playing competitive football,” Mbunjana said.

“It will be something that will have a major affect on the game and it will boil down to who adopts quicker when the league opens.”

Highlands are eighth on the PSL log with 31 points from 24 matches. They will be looking to hold that spot.

“Personally for me it’s been an on-and-off season,” Mbunjana said.

“I did not play as many games as I would have liked to but whenever I got the opportunity to play, I always made sure that I put out a good performance.

“I was playing regularly up until I was injured, which I think was what put me off a bit.

“But with the remaining games everyone will come back on a clean slate and we are all going to fight for our positions going forward.”