Marouane Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus scare

Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini was discharged on Tuesday after spending more than three weeks in a Chinese hospital being treated for coronavirus.

The 32-year-old midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the disease in the Chinese Super League (CSL), will now spend 14 days in quarantine for further observation, his club Shandong Luneng said.

The Belgium international said on March 22 that he had tested positive for the virus, having just returned to China, but assured fans that he was feeling fine.

Fellaini posted videos of himself on Instagram exercising in his room while in hospital in the eastern city of Jinan.

In an Instagram update on Tuesday, he wrote: "The time has come for me to thank from the bottom of my heart the medical staff of the hospital, their nursing staff as well as my club and its medical staff for taking such good care of me with so much kindness and for ensuring my comfort whilst there.

"The hardest part is behind me! Let's keep fighting, it's important."

China, where the outbreak emerged in December, says it has curbed the illness at home but is now worried about a second wave of infections from overseas.

Fellaini's positive test dealt a blow to the CSL's hopes of beginning the season any time soon, after its February 22 start date was indefinitely postponed.

Fellaini, also formerly of Everton, joined Shandong from Manchester United in February last year for a reported 7.2 million euros.

He enjoyed a productive first season in China, scoring 12 goals in 34 matches and providing five assists.