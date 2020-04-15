An SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board member says the executive has removed Barry Hendricks as acting president following an investigation into the allegation that he blocked an administrator from standing against him in the upcoming elections.

The source said the board had not suspended Hendricks when it communicated telephonically on Wednesday‚ but had told him he should take “a mandatory leave of absence”.

Ntambi Ravele‚ a veteran sports administrator‚ claimed her bid to stand for the Sascoc presidency was blocked by Hendricks and Tennis SA president Gavin Crookes.

Both denied the allegation‚ saying they had had a brief discussion in which Hendricks had asked if anyone from TSA was planning to stand‚ and Crookes had told him Ravele and vice president‚ Riad Davids.

Hendricks then replied that neither had a chance‚ and Crookes relayed Hendricks’ sentiment to the TSA board‚ which decided that Davids should stand but that Ravele shouldn’t.

Crookes insisted the board did not make its decision based on Hendricks’ comment.

Sascoc appointed a lawyer to investigate Ravele’s claim‚ and the board’s decision follows the result of that probe by Advocate Baloyi.

The Sascoc elections had been set for March 28‚ but were postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Some of the board members are potentially also Hendricks’ main rivals for the ballot.

Sascoc was expected to issue a press release later on Wednesday afternoon.​