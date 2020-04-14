South African road runners have been dealt a crippling financial blow by the coronavirus pandemic and four-time Olympian Hendrick Ramaala fears that most of them may not be able to recover from the devastating loss of income for years to come.

Ramaalas's concern stems from the fact that most runners derive their income from tournament prize monies‚ unlike cricketers‚ footballers and rugby players who are contracted to the federations.

With events cancelled or postponed as the Covid-19 disease continues to have a calamitous effect across the globe‚ athletes at Entsika Athletics Club in Johannesburg‚ where Ramaala is one of the head coaches‚ are spending sleepless nights over where their next pay cheques will come from.

“The majority that I coach stay in the townships in Alexandra‚ in Diepsloot‚ in Tembisa‚ in Hillbrow and so on. It’s very difficult for them‚” Ramaala‚ who represented South Africa on seven glorious occasions at the IAAF world championships‚ said.

“Financially it is a big loss‚” he said with a heavy sigh.

“I think the guys will never be able to recover for 2020. This year is gone for them.

“It is going to be between starvation and or just giving up the longer this lockdown and coronavirus goes on‚” Ramaala‚ the two-times world half marathon silver medallist‚ said.

“Imagine the financial resources that we have contributed by being in camp since October last year to prepare for these races.

"All the hotels and flight tickets we are not getting refunds‚ they give you vouchers. We are financially strained already.

“We have worked so hard since last year October getting the guys to peak for March and April because these are the months where it is peak season for athletics.”