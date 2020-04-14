PE man runs marathon — in own garden

Businessman Alan Taylor, one of the top long-distance runners in his age category in national events did not let the cancellation of the 56km Two Oceans marathon deter him from running the distance.

Saturday’s Two Oceans marathon would have been his 26th race had it happened.

A long-standing member of Achilles Amateur Athletics Club for more than 30 years, Taylor completed the race in his Sunridge Park garden doing 150m laps in five hours and 42 minutes.

He is using the run to raise funds to buy non-perishable food to pack hampers for the destitute in Port Elizabeth.

Always keen to assist the dependent and underprivileged, Taylor founded the Lake Farm Centre Charity Run in 1995 and this charity run is still the annual flagship fundraiser for the centre.

“Completing the distance in my garden was really a mental issue,” Taylor said.

“I had trained for the Oceans, so I was really fit.

“Just a couple of weeks ago, I completed a 3:08 marathon,” he said.

Taylor said he started his race at 5am, accompanied by his dogs.

“It was still dark and I had to run slowly because of the uneven surface, “ he said.

“After a couple of laps, the dogs decided this was not for them and I was on my own.

“Once the sun was up, I was able to quicken my pace and finish strongly.

Sunridge SPAR has committed their support to donate food and Aydn Wilson, fellow Achillean and pastor at Grace Church, has committed to audit this fundraising effort.

Taylor appealed to the public to support this worthwhile challenge to raise funds for those stranded and hungry during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

To view Taylor’s run and for details on how to donate, visit the Facebook page 56 Oceans Garden Run.