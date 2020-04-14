Double blow as Bay set to lose rugby Test and Craven Week
In what would be a double hammer blow, Port Elizabeth is set to lose a Springbok rugby Test against Georgia and the Craven Week youth tournament in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Insiders said it was likely the Bok Test at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, scheduled for July 18, would be scrapped and that Craven Week would be postponed until 2021...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.