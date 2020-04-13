Springboks' double World Cup winner Steyn to leave Montpellier for Cheetahs

South Africa's two-time Rugby World Cup winner Francois Steyn will join the Cheetahs from Montpellier this summer, the South African side announced on Sunday.

Versatile Sprinbgoks back Steyn, 32, who has made 67 Test appearances, became the youngest player to lift the Webb Ellis trophy in 2007 before also clinching the trophy last year.

"We are delighted to announce that Frans Steyn has signed a 2 year agreement with the Toyota Cheetahs, starting on 1 July 2020," said the Cheetahs' Managing Director Harold Verster.

The French top-flight and the Pro 14 seasons have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic with Steyn in his fifth season with Montpellier.

During his time on the Mediterranean coast Steyn has reached a Top 14 final and won the second-tier European Challenge Cup.

He started his career with Durban-based Sharks before a first spell in France with Racing 92 and two seasons with Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus.

Steyn won his first World Cup as a 20-year-old 12 years ago operating at centre before repeating the feat in Japan last November playing in midfield, on the wing and at full-back.