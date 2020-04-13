Solomzi Nqweni on the mend and ecstatic to be home

PREMIUM

Having spent close to 10 months in hospital on two continents, Port Elizabeth-born all rounder Solomzi Nqweni cut an emotional figure the day he finally got to go home to continue his recovery.



Nqweni, 26, had been in the UK playing for Aberdeenshire Cricket Club when he suddenly fell ill in July. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.