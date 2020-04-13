Solomzi Nqweni on the mend and ecstatic to be home
Having spent close to 10 months in hospital on two continents, Port Elizabeth-born all rounder Solomzi Nqweni cut an emotional figure the day he finally got to go home to continue his recovery.
Nqweni, 26, had been in the UK playing for Aberdeenshire Cricket Club when he suddenly fell ill in July. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.