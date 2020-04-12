Former champ Geraint Thomas hopes Tour de France goes ahead

Geraint Thomas hopes the Tour de France goes ahead this year as the former champion bids to make the most of his peak years.

Team Ineos rider Thomas won the Tour de France in 2018 and is confident he could earn a second yellow jersey if the race can survive the coronavirus chaos.

The Tour is set to take place between June 27 and July 19, but with sporting events all over the world impacted its chances of surviving as scheduled appear remote.

Thomas appreciates the Tour has to take its place in the greater scheme of things, but the Welshman is still crossing his fingers for the event.

"I think I'm in my prime at the moment," he told the BBC on Saturday.

"My road career started a bit later than most because I was racing on the track and in the Olympics.

"It feels like these are my best years. That's a bit of a shame at the moment but there's a lot of serious things which need to take precedence over that.

"It is a shame but hopefully it can go ahead. Obviously there are bigger things that need to be sorted out first but as soon as it's safe and ready to go ahead we'd love it to happen. I'm praying and hoping it goes ahead at some point.

"It's the pinnacle of the sport, it's what it's all about. I'm not sure when but hopefully it goes ahead this year."

Meanwhile, Thomas has announced he will undertake three 12-hour 'shifts' on his indoor training bike in a fundraising effort for the UK state-run National Health Service starting on April 15.