Warren Gatland wants Lions-All Blacks ‘decider’

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has proposed a series decider between the All Blacks and his composite team when the coronavirus crisis is over.

Gatland oversaw the Lions' 2017 tour to New Zealand, when a 15-15 deadlock at Eden Park meant the three-Test series ended in a draw.

Players from both sides expressed disappointment at the time that no-one had won the series and Gatland said a one-off Test next year could decide the issue once and for all.

He said rugby chiefs needed to think creatively to generate much-needed revenue when the game eventually restarts and the fixture would be hugely appealing to fans.

The Lions tour SA next year and Gatland said he was already in discussions with New Zealand Rugby about the Maori All Blacks playing a warm-up game against them before they depart.

But he suggested the full New Zealand Test team should be involved in the fixture instead.

“Is it something the All Blacks could do, go up there and we could do a bit of a decider before we go off to SA at the end of June next year?” he said yesterday.

Gatland also floated the idea of southern hemisphere nations travelling to the north in November this year for a round-robin tournament in which revenues would be shared.

The former Wales coach is in charge of Chiefs but will take over at the Lions again for next year's SA tour.

After coaching mainly in the northern hemisphere, Gatland said he had been impressed with the skills of the players in the Hamilton-based Super Rugby team.

“They haven't got the same ability or natural instinct in terms of catching or passing, but technically they're very good and they have to be,” he said.

— AFP