Kings making battle plans during lockdown

PREMIUM

Intense recruitment activity is going on behind the scenes to ensure the Isuzu Southern Kings are well prepared for next season’s Guinness PRO14.



After the PRO14 was postponed indefinitely because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson has been doing long-term planning for his team...

