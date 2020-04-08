WATCH | Comrades, 100km & Ironman- these three athletes are breaking records from their backyards

Athletes Bennie Roux, Stuart Mann and Estelle Geerkens are not letting the lockdown stop them from keeping fit and breaking records. On Saturday, Roux ran and completed 90km in his backyard in one day, the distance of the Comrades marathon.

Geerkens followed suit on Sunday and managed to complete and even longer distance of 100km in 14 hours.

Stuart Mann, aka 'The Running Mann', successfully completed Ironman from his garden.

All three athletes shared their journeys on Facebook.

Bennie Roux

Roux, a trail runner, braved the rain and completed his Comrades run while his wife Isabel cheered him on throughout by making him meals, giving him water and helping him change into dry gear.