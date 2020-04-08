Covid-19 isolation a big challenge, Kings scrumhalf says
Combative Isuzu Southern Kings scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer says the Covid-19 lockdown is a test of character and he is determined to emerge from isolation a better player.
Ungerer is training in isolation after the Guinness PRO14 season was suspended indefinitely because of the pandemic...
