Promotion-chasing lower tier side Swallows FC have terminated their three-year R150‚000 a month sponsorship contract with an information company that scored a multi-million tender with the Gauteng provincial government.

IN2ITTechnologies made the news for all the wrong reasons at the weekend after City Press reported that the Gauteng government may have flouted due processes in awarding a R30m tender in a huff to the Sandton-based company.

IN2ITTechnologies and Swallows FC announced a three-year sponsorship deal with the GladAfrica Championship club in July 2019.

But the deal has now been terminated by the club as the provincial government stands accused of foul play in the awarding of the tender.

The newspaper reported that the R30m tender‚ to provide Gauteng’s e-government department with IT services‚ was concluded within 24 hours and won by In2IT Technologies.

The news of the abrupt termination of the sponsorship was revealed by Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday.

Lesufi‚ a known Swallows staunch supporter who led the efforts in resuscitating the club from the dead when successive relegations saw it plunge into the amateur ranks‚ was also at the forefront of acquiring the sponsorship with the information technology company.