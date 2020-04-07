PE-born Abrahams to add venom to Cobras attack

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth-born fast bowler Ziyaad Abrahams will look to bring his own strain of venom to the Cape Cobras bowling attack while striving to cement his place in the talent-laden side.



The son of metro cricket stalwart, the late Shukri Abrahams, the right-arm quick sees his newly acquired contract as an opportunity to elevate his game to a new level. ..

