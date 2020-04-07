Chippa United defender Frédéric Nsabiyumva is disappointed with the Burundi football federation’s decision to continue with the league season in his home country in the face of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tiny east African nation is one of only four countries in the world where formal league football continues after the Football Federation of Burundi on Sunday resolved to press ahead with the season following a meeting of its member clubs.

The Burundian football bosses took the decision despite the country confirming its first two cases of Covid-19 on Friday‚ which rose to three by Sunday.

"After consultation with Public Health Minister Thaddeus Ndikumana‚ the general assembly decided that the first and second division championships should continue to be played while observing the appropriate hygiene measures‚" the Football Federation of Burundi said in a statement after Sunday’s meeting to discuss whether to proceed with the season or not.

The tough tackling Nsabiyumva expressed his unhappiness with the decision and told TimesLIVE from Port Elizabeth‚ in the Eastern Cape‚ that nothing should be left to chance.

“To be honest‚ for me I don't think it is a good idea (to continue with the season).

"I’m very disappointed‚” said the 24-year-old former Jomo Cosmos captain‚ who now plays for Port Elizabeth-based Chippa in the Premier Soccer League.

“You know this virus has been killing people all over the world. So I think they could have just stopped. It is not good for the health of the players and everyone else.

“You don’t have to take chances while there are people in the country who are already infected with the virus.”