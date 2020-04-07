Academics priority for Madibaz student athletes

Student athletes should make their studies a priority and maintain good fitness levels while staying safe, Madibaz Sport managers and coaches say.

This is the immediate objective for Nelson Mandela University staff and students as they continue to comply with government and university regulations during the national 21-day lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown is due to end on April 16 and the managers want student athletes to be ready for what is hopefully a return to normal life.

Madibaz Sport hockey manager Cheslyn Gie said the situation would have a big impact on the students, but that their academic programme should be the main priority.

“When they return they will have to catch up on all the lost time with regards to lectures and tests,” he said.

“Our primary goal will be to assist them with their studies first, so our hockey will be a secondary concern.

“I am also hoping that all our students return in good health.”

As per national and provincial guidelines, Gie said the start of the hockey season had been postponed and they would await further direction from the national body.

Madibaz water polo coach Jono Watkins said the lockdown was a period which student athletes could use wisely to plan and prepare for when it was lifted.

“It’s essential for students to be well rounded in their academics and sports,” he said.

“I feel it’s important that our water polo players aren’t put under additional stress as they’re already anxious about their studies.