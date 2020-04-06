Veteran Mayambela still has more to offer
Evergreen Mark Mayambela still has some fuel in the tank and his hunger for top-class football is far from being diminished, the midfield general said.
The 32-year-old former Chippa United midfielder and captain is now a free agent after his short stint at Cape Town City earlier in the season.
The veteran midfielder said retirement was but a distant thought at the moment.
Mayambela has been around the block having played for teams such as Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Bloemfontein Celtic, Ajax Cape Town and Sweden side Djurgardens, just to name a few.
However, he said he was not ready to pull the plug yet and believed he still had plenty to offer in football.
He said his fans should keep an eye out for him.
A blessing to be part of this,I owe this game everything❤️ pic.twitter.com/DszlTIxOSe— Mark Mayambela (@ProfMayambela12) March 29, 2020
The fleet-footed and talented Mayambela said he saw some light at the end of the tunnel in terms of his career once the Covid-19 global pandemic had cleared.
“There are three clubs I have been in talks with, one is local, one in Asia and one is a European team,” Mayambela said.
“So we will see how things turn out when all is well.
“But there is really nothing we can talk about regarding football because were are not even sure when football will come back.”
Recently, Mayambela tweeted a picture of himself in seven jerseys of some of the clubs that he has played for with a caption reading: “A blessing to be part of these, I owe this game everything.”
The tweet had his fans questioning whether he was retiring from football.
“It’s not a secret that I have been in the game for a long time.
“Sooner, or later, my ties with football, in terms of playing, will come to an end.
“But for now, I am not retiring. I am still going to play.
“For how long? I think my body will decide that.
“However, I am still in shape and I feel good,” he said.
“I am home because of the lockdown and I am just complying with that.
“Trying to keep fit at home is not easy because you are restricted to one place.
“At this particular moment there is nothing that we can really do other than to stay at home and follow the instructions given by our leadership,” he said. — TimesLIVE