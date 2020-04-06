Veteran Mayambela still has more to offer

Evergreen Mark Mayambela still has some fuel in the tank and his hunger for top-class football is far from being diminished, the midfield general said.

The 32-year-old former Chippa United midfielder and captain is now a free agent after his short stint at Cape Town City earlier in the season.

The veteran midfielder said retirement was but a distant thought at the moment.

Mayambela has been around the block having played for teams such as Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Bloemfontein Celtic, Ajax Cape Town and Sweden side Djurgardens, just to name a few.

However, he said he was not ready to pull the plug yet and believed he still had plenty to offer in football.

He said his fans should keep an eye out for him.