Van Avermaet wins 'funny' virtual Tour of Flanders from his attic

Olympic road race champion Greg Van Avermaet said winning the virtual edition of the Tour of Flanders, held instead of the real race due to the coronavirus pandemic, was "funny".

Avermaet, 35, was joined by 12 other cyclists in racing the final 32km of 'De Ronde', one of cycling's five one-day 'monuments', which was broadcast online after being postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Avermaet's daughter was seen on screen with her father in their attic room as Team CCC's Belgian finished 20 seconds ahead of compatriot Oliver Naesen and Ireland's Nicolas Roche.

"It was a funny feeling, you suffered without having the feeling of being in the races," Avermaet, who was born in the region, said.

"My girl, who couldn't understand why her dad was busy racing at home, was very happy for me," he added.

Australian Michael Matthews failed to finish while seventh-placed Tim Wellens raced from his balcony in Monaco.