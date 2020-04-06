Pro rugby depends on putting out product, Kings prop says

Professional rugby players have a product to sell to broadcasters and fans and the sooner they get back on the field the better, Isuzu Southern Kings prop Schalk Ferreira says.



The Kings players are in limbo and training at home after the Guinness PRO14 competition was suspended indefinitely because of the Covid-19 pandemic...

