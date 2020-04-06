Michael Leitch fears Japan failing to build on World Cup heroics

"To get to that point (at the World Cup) took a lot of hard work, four years of hard work, and we did that for a short period," Leitch told Reuters last month in the coffee shop he owns on the outskirts of Tokyo.

"To do it back-to-back ... would be a very difficult process. If that was going to happen, you would have to change the way Top League operates and have certain times when the national team can get together and train.

"But at the moment, it is a bit ... I wouldn't say disorganised ... but we are not focusing on the Japanese team at the moment."

In an unprecedented move last year, the corporations that own Japan's domestic clubs allowed players to train with the national team for nine months ahead of the World Cup.

Since then, however, the Top League had returned to normal, meaning the players would only be available to Japan for short periods before test matches.

If the coronavirus shutdown is lifted and test matches go ahead this year, Japan will face tier one nations New Zealand, England and Ireland as part of a packed schedule.

Leitch said there was a lot riding on those tests.

"If we start losing those test matches then we could get back to only playing against tier two countries," he said.

"There is a lot of pressure on us to keep playing well and to be competitive against those top tier one countries.”

Japan has also lost its Super Rugby side, the Sunwolves, who will not be returning to the competition in 2021 after the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) and southern hemisphere governing body SANZAAR were unable to agree terms on a deal.