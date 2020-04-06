British boxing great Nigel Benn reveals coronavirus heartbreak

British boxing great Nigel Benn revealed on Instagram one of his brother's Mark has died of coronavirus.

The 56-year-old -- former world champion at two weights -- said Mark had been the "Joker" of the family.

It came as the number of UK coronavirus-related deaths climbed by 621 to 4,934 and infections rose by 5,903 to 47,806.

"My brother Mark passed Away 2day (Covid-19), as we all were growing up Mark was the Joker of the Benn house hold," he wrote.

"May he Rest In Peace love u Mark.'"

Benn -- whose 23-year-old son Conor is a promising pugilist with an unblemished record -- was one of seven boys but lost his older brother Andy when he fell out of a window aged just eight.

Benn was dubbed the 'Dark Destroyer' for his aggressive style and enjoyed a fierce rivalry with compatriots Chris Eubank and Michael Watson.

Benn was WBO middleweight title in 1990 and then went on to become WBC super-middleweight champion holding the belt between 1992 and 1996 -- losing his crown to South African Thulani Malinga.

He retired from the ring in 1996 after twice failing to wrest the WBO super-middleweight title from Irishman Stephen Collins.