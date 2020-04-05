Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker believes that his squad would have won the World Cup if he had Benni McCarthy leading the attack of the strong side that dominated in the 1990s and even won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996.

McCarthy made his Bafana debut against the Netherlands in 1997 but South Africans got a true glimpse of his predatory instincts when the then 20-year-old striker starred in the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations in Burkina Faso and finished as the tournament's joint top scorer along with Egyptian Hossam Hassan on seven goals.

Barker said he believed that the player who would later score South Africa's first-ever Fifa World Cup goal (at the showpiece in France in 1998)‚ and who became the first South African to win a Uefa Champions League winners' medal (with Portugal's FC Porto)‚ was the missing piece of his Bafana jigsaw puzzle.

“Had we had the young Benni McCarthy‚ I think we may have gone on to win the World Cup‚ who knows‚" Barker told Barker told Marawa TV.

"I think I am entitled to say that. He had the ability to score goals‚ he was a fabulous player and he would have given us the consistency up front.

"This is not to say that we didn’t have consistency.

"We had players like Mark Williams‚ Shaun Bartlett and Phil Masinga‚ who the boo boys got to until he scored that goal (against Congo) that qualified us for the (1998) World Cup.

"They were great goals scored by top class players.”