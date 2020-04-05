Sport

Burundi to continue playing league football despite confirmed Covid-19 cases

By Reuters - 05 April 2020
Burundi's coach Olivier Niyungeko looks on during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group B football match between Burundi and Guinea at the Al Salam Stadium in the Egyptian capital Cairo on June 30, 2019. Football authorities announced on April 5 2020 that the football league will continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Burundi is to continue playing league football despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, its football federation decided on Sunday after a meeting of its clubs.

The east African country is one of only four where formal league football continues after a worldwide shutdown of sport in the face of the health crisis.

"After consultation with Public Health Minister Thaddeus Ndikumana, the general assembly decided that the first and second division championships should continue to be played while observing the appropriate hygiene measures," the Football Federation of Burundi said in a statement after a meeting to discuss whether to proceed with the season.

There have been three confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections in Burundi, which along with Belarus, Nicaragua and Tadjikistan continues to sanction league football.

The season in Burundi, whose national team last year competed at the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time, has only three rounds left to play. 

