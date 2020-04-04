Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane recovers from Covid-19

Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane has recovered from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the sports association revealed on Saturday.

Molokwane had been among the first prominent South Africans to test positive for the coronavirus, which Netball SA had announced on Tuesday, March 24.

This followed a business trip to the United Kingdom for meetings connected to Cape Town’s hosting of the 2023 Netball World Cup.

“Molokwane had been in quarantine as per instructions by her medical doctor and has since gone back to retest,” Netball SA said in a statement.

“The results came back on Saturday, April 4 and the president has now tested negative. She joins over 50 people who have recovered from the pandemic.

“Ms Molokwane would also like to inform the public that none of the persons she interacted with upon her return from the UK have tested positive.”

Netball SA said Molokwane had come in for negative public reaction after it was announced she had tested positive, as she had been meeting with various leading sports administrators and leaders, including Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

“Molokwane had travelled to the United Kingdom and had several meetings with heads of various sports federations including the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa prior to her testing positive,” the association’s release stated.

“Following her results announcements, there was a public outcry from various corners of the sports fraternity and a call to action for those that had been with the president to have themselves tested. These included Netball SA CEO Blanche de la Guerre, the Netball SA executive, council members and media personalities such as Robert Marawa and Mosibodi Whitehead.”

Molokwane was quoted as saying: “Following my results, both my medical doctor Sam Manthata and MEC for Health in Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba recommended that I be in quarantine for at least two weeks before I could retest again.

“It is such an exhausting exercise, however it's worth it to be self-quarantined for my sake and the sake of those close to you. I have a three-year-old daughter and not being able to even give her a hug was a nightmare. One needs to be self-disciplined because the virus doesn't move, however people do.

“This virus is serious, and I see people not taking it seriously and it worries me. I will continue with my family to adhere to the precautions and the lockdown.

“To all those that were praying for me and those who never judged me and supported me, a big thank you.

“Coronavirus knows no colour, race, gender, religion – whether rich or poor it will get you. So for us to save the country please stay at home and be safe.”